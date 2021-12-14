Podcast: Hope, in a time of disasters

2021 has been a bad year for disasters: Drought. Oil spills. Bomb cyclones. Wildfires. Delta. Omicron. Yet if you’re reading this, you’ve survived.

Our Masters of Disasters reflect on the year and offer a bit of hope on apocalyptic issues such as the coronavirus, the environment and wildfires.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake and COVID-19 reporter Ron Lin, wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth and coastal reporter Rosanna Xia

More reading:

The American West went through climate hell in 2021. But there’s still hope

More than 400 toxic sites in California are at risk of flooding from sea level rise

Newsletter: We write about environmental calamity. Here’s what gives us hope