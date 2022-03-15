Podcast: Hotel housekeeping is dirtier than ever
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Something disturbing has happened since the last time most of us took vacations — it’s getting harder to clean rooms because of COVID-19 protocols. Hotel workers say ever since the pandemic started, their work has been harder and dirtier than ever.
Today, we hear from one of those workers.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. travel reporter Hugo Martín and Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles worker Cristina Velasquez
More reading:
How the pandemic made hotel housekeeping more difficult — and disgusting
Tourists are back: L.A. hotel bookings reach 100% of their pre-pandemic levels
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.