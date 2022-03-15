Advertisement
Podcast: Hotel housekeeping is dirtier than ever

Cristina Velasquez, a housekeeper at Hilton Garden Inn in Los Angeles
Cristina Velasquez, a housekeeper at Hilton Garden Inn in Los Angeles, says that since the pandemic started, she has had to clean three to four days’ worth of trash, dirty linens and towels in the same amount of time as before.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Something disturbing has happened since the last time most of us took vacations — it’s getting harder to clean rooms because of COVID-19 protocols. Hotel workers say ever since the pandemic started, their work has been harder and dirtier than ever.

Today, we hear from one of those workers.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. travel reporter Hugo Martín and Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles worker Cristina Velasquez

More reading:

How the pandemic made hotel housekeeping more difficult — and disgusting

Tourists are back: L.A. hotel bookings reach 100% of their pre-pandemic levels

‘Tsunami’ of hotel closures is coming, experts warn

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
