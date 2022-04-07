Podcast: Welcome to Tijuana

Reporter Sandra Dibble spent more than 25 years covering the U.S.-Mexico border for the San Diego Union-Tribune. And what she found out after her first day on the job is that Tijuana is ... complicated.

The impact of being home to the Western Hemisphere’s busiest border crossing — how the border has shaped Tijuana — is a big part of what Sandra spent her career digging into.

And she pulls all that work together in “Border City,” a new eight-part narrative podcast series. Today, we air its debut episode.

Host: Sandra Dibble

