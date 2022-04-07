Advertisement
Podcast: Welcome to Tijuana

A gas station with Spanish signs.
A 76 gasoline station displays a sign that read, “Here is less expensive than USA,” in Colonia Libertad on March 23, 2022 in Tijuana.
(Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Reporter Sandra Dibble spent more than 25 years covering the U.S.-Mexico border for the San Diego Union-Tribune. And what she found out after her first day on the job is that Tijuana is ... complicated.

The impact of being home to the Western Hemisphere’s busiest border crossing — how the border has shaped Tijuana — is a big part of what Sandra spent her career digging into.

And she pulls all that work together in “Border City,” a new eight-part narrative podcast series. Today, we air its debut episode.

Host: Sandra Dibble

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
