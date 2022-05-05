Advertisement
Podcast: Cinco de Mayo forever

Cinco de Mayo dancing
Ballet Folklorico dancers join Cinco de Mayo festivities in Long Beach on May 5, 2021. The day commemorates the Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

We repeat our episode from last year on Cinco de Mayo because it’s that good. Axios reporter Russell Contreras takes us to the forgotten history of the holiday that’s more American than Mexican, and offers a case for why we should celebrate it. Read the transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Axios reporter Russell Contreras

Advertisement

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
