Podcast: Cinco de Mayo forever
Listen to this episode of The Times:
We repeat our episode from last year on Cinco de Mayo because it’s that good. Axios reporter Russell Contreras takes us to the forgotten history of the holiday that’s more American than Mexican, and offers a case for why we should celebrate it. Read the transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Axios reporter Russell Contreras
More reading:
If it’s Cinco de Mayo, the cooking should be Mexican
Op-Ed: Cinco de Mayo -- a truly Mexican American holiday
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.