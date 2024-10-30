Advertisement
Day of the Dead is truly a holiday for food lovers

An ofrenda in the home of Paola Briseno Gonzalez with vibrant marigolds, candles and photographs
For me it’s when the sun starts setting lower.

Once the sun starts merging closer to the southern horizon, I finally get that cozy fall feeling. I know that my favorite harvests are underway as shadows grow longer and a tad chillier. It also signals that Day of the Dead is near.

Here at Food, Día de Muertos is one of our favorite times of the year. The observance offers a perfect moment to reset as we careen toward the holidays, when we start cooking and gathering with the people we love well into December (or into January and February for those who are hardcore about the rest of the syncretic fiestas tradicionales that round out winter in Mexico).

As Paola Briseño-González writes in her stirring essay that anchors our coverage this year, Día de Muertos is a time to reflect on the boundaries that separate and bind us, across life and death, but also man-made borders and distances from our homelands. She offers two new recipes for dishes that would sit regally on any ofrenda: A mixiote, one of my favorite delicacies from central Mexico, involving meat in an adobo that is slow-steamed in parchment paper and unwrapped like a gift upon serving; and a tropical-ish capirotada, emphasizing guavas and apricots for a coastal take on a warm bread pudding that I remember so fondly from childhood visits with my tías and abuelas in Tijuana.

In Long Beach, at the epicenter of a new movement in pan dulce in California, Gusto Bread, deputy editor Betty Hallock meticulously documents owner-baker Arturo Enciso’s delicious pan de muerto, which should always be present on any Day of the Dead spread. Intimidating to some (raises hand), making that spongey, citrusy bun with “bones” on its crown is a rite itself.

I remember fondly many times a friend in Mexico City would invite over a group of us to have slices of freshly baked pan de muerto, often in variations of doughs or fruits as toppings, or in vegan form. These gatherings are usually accompanied by sips of mezcal, frothy Mexican hot chocolate spiced with cinnamon and hours of lively conversation.

Paola Briseno Gonzalez carefully arranges the ofrenda in her home with vibrant marigolds, candles, and cherished mementos

How to build a Día de Muertos altar to nourish the living and the spirits

Honoring the ancestors is universal. Anyone called to commemorate their loved ones can embrace and celebrate Día de Muertos.
LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 4: a spread of traditional Mexican dishes including Mixiote and Capirotada with Pan de Muerto and Marigold flowers that go on an ofrenda for Dia de Muertos on Friday October 4, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

What to make for Día de Muertos? A fall dish to be unwrapped like a gift

For Día de Muertos, make these mixiotes of chile-marinated chicken cooked in bundles of string-tied parchment. Add a dessert of bread pudding soaked in piloncillo syrup and studded with fruit and pecans.
LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 4: Drizzling sauce onto the Mixiote and fresh hand-made tortillas on Friday October 4, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Mixiotes de Pollo (Parchment-Wrapped Chicken)

An easy chicken recipe for Día de Muertos: These parcels of chile-marinated chicken are wrapped in string-tied parchment bundles and steamed with sliced fall squash, for serving with tortillas, cabbage and wedges of lime.
LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 4: Capirotada (a quince bread pudding) ready to serve at the home of Paola Briseno Gonzalez on Friday October 4, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Capirotada Tropical (Bread Pudding With Guava and Apricots)

This luscious bread pudding recipe is made with a spiced syrup rather than a custard, studded with fresh guava, dried apricots and toasted nuts.
LONG BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Gusto Bread Owner Arturo Enciso brushes melted butter onto freshly baked pan de muerto and coats them in a variet of toppings -- granulated sugar, powdered sugar, or prior to baking with an egg wash and sesame seeds -- at Gusto Bread on September 30, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)

A lesson in pan de muerto, by the baker reimagining Mexican pastries

Gusto Bread’s Arturo Enciso built his bakery around wood-fired breads, then changed the conversation around Mexican pan dulce. He shows us how to make pan de muerto for the Día de Muertos holiday.
LONG BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Gusto Bread Owner Arturo Enciso makes pan de muerto, a sweet, seasonal bread that coincides with the Dia de los Muertos holiday, at Gusto Bread on September 30, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Gusto Bread’s Pan de Muerto

Arturo Enciso’s recipe for pan de muerto includes sourdough starter, ground fennel and orange zest for maximum deliciousness. Follow his step-by-step instructions for making the holiday sweet breads.
Día de los Muertos dining at Ryla at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

3 O.C. eateries offering Día de Muertos dining in Orange County

