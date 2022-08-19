Advertisement
Podcast: A reporter hits the road to discover truths about America

Scholar and activist Jalane Schimdt in Charlottesville, VA.
(Tyrone Beason/Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Since the start of 2021, L.A. Times national correspondent Tyrone Beason has been on the road. He’s doing what a lot of us are thinking about: He’s on a quest to find out what’s up with the United States. In a year-long series called “My Country,” Beason has been trying to find the things that bind us, while also trying to make sense of the issues that keep tearing us apart.

Today, we check in with Beason and hear some of his dispatches. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Tyrone Beason

More reading:

Read Tyrone Beason’s full “My Country” series here

In the vastness of the Inland Empire, people of color find ‘peace in these troubled times’

This California wine country town is multicultural. So why do so many feel invisible?

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts PoliticsCalifornia Politics

