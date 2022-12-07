Advertisement
The Times podcast: The grad student strike at UC schools

UC strike
A message is written on a wall as University of California picketers protest at UC Irvine on Dec. 6, 2022.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The workload for graduate students, researchers and assistants who take on-campus jobs for their discipline is notoriously underpaid and endless. That’s why 48,000 of those workers throughout the University of California system have gone on strike, demanding better pay and conditions. The strike is happening even as finals loom.

Today, we examine the background and what’s next. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe

More reading:

Nearly 48,000 UC graduate students poised to shut down many classes, labs and research with strike

UC postdoctoral scholars and researchers reach tentative deal but strike continues

Chaos over grades, finals and ongoing classes erupts as UC strike continues

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
