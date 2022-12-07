The Times podcast: The grad student strike at UC schools

The workload for graduate students, researchers and assistants who take on-campus jobs for their discipline is notoriously underpaid and endless. That’s why 48,000 of those workers throughout the University of California system have gone on strike, demanding better pay and conditions. The strike is happening even as finals loom.

Advertisement

Today, we examine the background and what’s next. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe

More reading:

Nearly 48,000 UC graduate students poised to shut down many classes, labs and research with strike

UC postdoctoral scholars and researchers reach tentative deal but strike continues

Chaos over grades, finals and ongoing classes erupts as UC strike continues