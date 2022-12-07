The Times podcast: The grad student strike at UC schools
The workload for graduate students, researchers and assistants who take on-campus jobs for their discipline is notoriously underpaid and endless. That’s why 48,000 of those workers throughout the University of California system have gone on strike, demanding better pay and conditions. The strike is happening even as finals loom.
Today, we examine the background and what’s next. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe
More reading:
Nearly 48,000 UC graduate students poised to shut down many classes, labs and research with strike
UC postdoctoral scholars and researchers reach tentative deal but strike continues
Chaos over grades, finals and ongoing classes erupts as UC strike continues
