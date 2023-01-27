The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 4: The Tribe

For over a century, Native American tribes along the Colorado River have seen other entities take water that had nourished them since time immemorial. With the depletion of this vital source for the American West, Indigenous leaders see an opening to right a historical wrong.

Today, we check in on one tribe doing just that. Read the full transcript here.

Host: The Times senior producer Kasia Broussalian

Guest: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James

