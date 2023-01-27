The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 4: The Tribe
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
For over a century, Native American tribes along the Colorado River have seen other entities take water that had nourished them since time immemorial. With the depletion of this vital source for the American West, Indigenous leaders see an opening to right a historical wrong.
Today, we check in on one tribe doing just that. Read the full transcript here.
Host: The Times senior producer Kasia Broussalian
Guest: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James
More reading:
Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 1: A Dying River
Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 2: The Source
Inside the water crisis: A journey across the Colorado River Basin
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.