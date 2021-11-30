Kasia Broussalian is a senior producer on our daily news podcast, “The Times.” Prior to joining the L.A. Times, Broussalian managed the multimedia efforts of Project Syndicate, first from the Czech Republic and later from New York City. She was the founding producer of the “Opinion Has It” podcast, as well as the “Short Cut” explainer video series.

Broussalian started her journalism career as a photographer and videographer for the Boulder Daily Camera and has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards program and Eddie Adams Barnstorm Workshop.