The Times podcast: A murder mystery, a cover up, and femicide in Mexico

Ariadna Lopez
Feminist groups march to protest the murder of Ariadna Lopez, in Mexico City, on Nov. 7. Prosecutors said Sunday an autopsy on Lopez who was found dead in the neighboring state of Morelos, showed she was killed by blunt force trauma.
(Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)
Ariadna López was found murdered on the side of a road in Mexico, one of thousands of women murdered every year in the country. But her death outraged the country like never before.

Today, the problem of femicide in Mexico — and whether Lopez’s death will help change that. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell

More reading:

A single mother in Mexico was blamed for her own death. Now a well-connected playboy has been charged

Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue

In Mexico, a grisly killing inflames debate about femicide

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
