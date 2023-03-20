The Times podcast: A murder mystery, a cover up, and femicide in Mexico
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Ariadna López was found murdered on the side of a road in Mexico, one of thousands of women murdered every year in the country. But her death outraged the country like never before.
Today, the problem of femicide in Mexico — and whether Lopez’s death will help change that. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell
More reading:
A single mother in Mexico was blamed for her own death. Now a well-connected playboy has been charged
Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.