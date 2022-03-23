David Toledo is an award-winning audio producer and storyteller with the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, he was an associate producer on various ABC News shows. He produced segments on their daily news podcast “Start Here,” as well their LGBTQ+ culture podcast “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” and their entertainment news show “Close Up with Kelley Carter.” Before that, he was an early member of the audio team at CNN, where he produced shows covering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump era and the racial reckoning of 2020. He is originally from Medellin, Colombia, but now calls Brooklyn his home. He graduated from UC Irvine with a degree in political science and is an avid long-distance runner.

