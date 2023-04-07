The Times podcast: The mainstreaming of curanderos
For centuries, communities across Latin America have turned to curanderos — healers who rely on Indigenous tradition — for their physical and mental health. Will mainstream American health ever embrace it?
Today, we examine the subject. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times utility reporter Karen Garcia
