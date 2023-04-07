Advertisement
The Times podcast: The mainstreaming of curanderos

Grace Sesma performs a limpia, a spiritual cleansing, with client Mario Ceballos
Grace Sesma performs a limpia, or spiritual cleansing, with client Mario Ceballos during a curanderismo session at her Alpine home in 2022. Curanderismo is a traditional healing system that holistically treats mental, emotional, physical and spiritual illnesses.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For centuries, communities across Latin America have turned to curanderos — healers who rely on Indigenous tradition — for their physical and mental health. Will mainstream American health ever embrace it?

Today, we examine the subject. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times utility reporter Karen Garcia

More reading:

Some Latinos don’t trust Western mental health. That’s where curanderos come in

Curandera’s spell may soothe your soul

Bringing medicine from the village into the public eye

