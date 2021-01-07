Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
VIDEO | 05:50
Sen. Lindsey Graham objects to the electoral college contest
Politics

Sen. Lindsey Graham objects to the electoral college contest

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on the floor of the Senate, says he objects to the contest of electoral college votes and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are legitimate winners of the 2020 election.

