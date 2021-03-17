Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:37
Harris touts COVID relief bill in Las Vegas
Share
Covering Kamala Harris Covering Kamala Harris

Harris touts COVID relief bill in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Las Vegas on Monday highlighting the benefits of a $1.9-trillion COVID relief bill.

Share
PoliticsVideos: PoliticsCovering Kamala Harris