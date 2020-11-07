Latest Headlines
Kamala Harris says nation will ‘find a moment’ to celebrate inauguration amid pandemic grief
Kamala Harris says nation will ‘find a moment’ to celebrate inauguration amid pandemic grief
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in an interview with The Times that she would resign her Senate seat Monday.
Author Dan Morain answers queries about his new book on Kamala Harris, like why she’s an only-in-California politician and what to expect from her as vice president.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears on the cover of Vogue magazine’s February issue, but her team says the photo isn’t the agreed-upon one.
Social media users are lambasting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ February 2021 Vogue shoot, decrying its lighting, backdrop and wardrobe direction.
With a 50-50 Senate split, Harris will be the tiebreaking vote. But her advisors would rather she spend more time at the White House than Capitol Hill.
Unlike Joe Biden, Kamala Harris made a name in the Senate as a combative partisan. Now she needs to help him get some Republicans to support his agenda and nominees.
As veep, Kamala Harris will have every opportunity for clout. Biden, the oldest man to become president, has promised her a prime role. But she faces minefields too.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named veteran Democratic strategist Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff.
The festival of lights takes on new meaning this year for Indian Americans in California who supported the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Featured
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time after her historic 2020 election win. Read her full remarks here.
More
Most Read
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.