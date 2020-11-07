Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Kamala Harris

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Politics

Kamala Harris says nation will ‘find a moment’ to celebrate inauguration amid pandemic grief

Sen. Kamala Harris stuck with her signature pearls.
Politics

Kamala Harris says nation will ‘find a moment’ to celebrate inauguration amid pandemic grief

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in an interview with The Times that she would resign her Senate seat Monday.

More Coverage

Noticias en español
Biden to propose bill to legalize 11 million immigrants

Politics

That time Kamala Harris flew on Trump’s private plane, and more from her biographer

California Atty. Gen. Kamala D. Harris has announced that police statewide will begin using a new application that allows them to check criminal databases.

Politics

That time Kamala Harris flew on Trump’s private plane, and more from her biographer

Author Dan Morain answers queries about his new book on Kamala Harris, like why she’s an only-in-California politician and what to expect from her as vice president.

Entertainment & Arts

Kamala Harris’ team says it was blindsided by Vogue cover

Social media users are lambasting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' February 2021 Vogue shoot, decrying its lighting, backdrop and wardrobe direction.

Entertainment & Arts

Kamala Harris’ team says it was blindsided by Vogue cover

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears on the cover of Vogue magazine’s February issue, but her team says the photo isn’t the agreed-upon one.

Entertainment & Arts

Vogue is under social-media fire for ‘disrespectful’ Kamala Harris cover

Social media users are lambasting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' February 2021 Vogue shoot, decrying its lighting, backdrop and wardrobe direction.

Entertainment & Arts

Vogue is under social-media fire for ‘disrespectful’ Kamala Harris cover

Social media users are lambasting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ February 2021 Vogue shoot, decrying its lighting, backdrop and wardrobe direction.

Politics

Kamala Harris will be able to break Senate ties. Why her staff hopes she won’t need to

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., leaves the chamber as the Republican-run Senate rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been stymied by opposition from within the Republican ranks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politics

Kamala Harris will be able to break Senate ties. Why her staff hopes she won’t need to

With a 50-50 Senate split, Harris will be the tiebreaking vote. But her advisors would rather she spend more time at the White House than Capitol Hill.

Politics

Harris was a partisan in the Senate. Now she and Biden need Republican friends

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., questions President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during a third round on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Politics

Harris was a partisan in the Senate. Now she and Biden need Republican friends

Unlike Joe Biden, Kamala Harris made a name in the Senate as a combative partisan. Now she needs to help him get some Republicans to support his agenda and nominees.

Politics

Kamala Harris is on the cusp of power but has to tread carefully

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden, at right, introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Politics

Kamala Harris is on the cusp of power but has to tread carefully

As veep, Kamala Harris will have every opportunity for clout. Biden, the oldest man to become president, has promised her a prime role. But she faces minefields too.

Politics

Kamala Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

FILE- In this May 31, 2008 file photo, Tina Flournoy, then Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws committee member, during a hearing in Washington. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named veteran Democratic strategist Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Politics

Kamala Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named veteran Democratic strategist Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff.

Politics

Celebrating Diwali, some see Kamala Harris’ rise reflected in stories of good over evil

Chino Hills, CA, Friday, November 13, 2020 - Volunteers tend to a Rangoli (sand art) dedicated "unity and selfless service,' as part of Diwali is celebrations at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Celebrating Diwali, some see Kamala Harris’ rise reflected in stories of good over evil

The festival of lights takes on new meaning this year for Indian Americans in California who supported the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

More Coverage

Smith: The story you haven’t heard about that viral image of Harris and Ruby Bridges
Advertisement

Featured

Politics

Kamala Harris’ victory speech: Read the full transcript

Wilmington, Delaware-Nov. 7, 2020- Vice-President-elect Kamal Harris wave to the crowd at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 7, 2020. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Kamala Harris’ victory speech: Read the full transcript

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time after her historic 2020 election win. Read her full remarks here.

More

Coronavirus and Pandemic

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Newsletters

Advertisement