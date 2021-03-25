How women in politics are targets of online abuse

Black, female and high-profile, Vice President Kamala Harris is a top target for online abuse, and she’s not the only one. A study by the Wilson Center looked at gendered or sexualized abuse directed at a number of high-profile female politicians. The authors of this study say the abuse is a threat to democracy. What makes online hate so difficult to remove on social media?
Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.