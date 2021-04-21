Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 03:15
Kamala Harris speaks about the Chauvin verdict
Share
Politics

Kamala Harris speaks about the Chauvin verdict

Vice President Kamala Harris shares her thoughts on the trial verdict

Share
PoliticsWorld & NationVideos: LatestVideos: Politics