LA Times Today: Covering Kamala Harris: Visit to Guatemala and Mexico a mix of diplomacy and controversy
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Vice President Kamala Harris opened her two-day Central America visit in Guatemala, aimed ultimately at reducing the poverty, violence and corruption that have helped prompt thousands of migrants from the area to head to the United States.
L.A. Times’ Noah Bierman has been traveling with the vice president and spoke to us from Guatemala.
L.A. Times’ Noah Bierman has been traveling with the vice president and spoke to us from Guatemala.