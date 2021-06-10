LA Times Today: Congresswoman Norma Torres on immigration
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
On her first foreign trip as vice president, Kamala Harris visited both Guatemala and Mexico in her ongoing effort to address the causes of Central American migration.
What you may not realize, is U.S. Representative Norma Torres of Pomona is the only member of congress from Central America. Her family fled war-torn Guatemala when she was just five years old.
She’s been an outspoken critic of the northern triangle governments of Central America—Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
Congresswoman Torres joined us from Washington, DC.
What you may not realize, is U.S. Representative Norma Torres of Pomona is the only member of congress from Central America. Her family fled war-torn Guatemala when she was just five years old.
She’s been an outspoken critic of the northern triangle governments of Central America—Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
Congresswoman Torres joined us from Washington, DC.