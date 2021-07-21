Is California’s electric car revolution bad for the planet?
By 2035, California will ban the sale of gas-powered cars in an effort to address climate change and push drivers toward electric vehicles. But that means we’ll need more raw materials to build electric car batteries, such as lithium, which is typically sourced and refined abroad -- until now.
