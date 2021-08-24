LA Times Today: Covering Kamala Harris: Vice President visits Asia amid Afghan crisis
Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Vietnam this week, becoming the first U.S. vice president to visit the country.
But when the Biden administration started planning Harris’ trip, they did not anticipate the comparisons with Afghanistan.
L.A. Times White House reporter Noah Bierman joins us now with more.
