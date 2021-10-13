LA Times Today: My Country: For one Puerto Rican, statehood would mean racial justice
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
L.A. Times reporter Tyrone Beason writes about America through the lenses of race and culture.
In his series “My Country,” Tyrone says he wants to explore things that bind us, make sense of things that tear us apart and search for signs of healing.
Today, he looks at Puerto Ricans of African descent, the color lines that divide them, and their thoughts about statehood.
In his series “My Country,” Tyrone says he wants to explore things that bind us, make sense of things that tear us apart and search for signs of healing.
Today, he looks at Puerto Ricans of African descent, the color lines that divide them, and their thoughts about statehood.