LA Times Today: Remembering Colin Powell
General Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state, died from complications of COVID-19. He was 84.
He was fully vaccinated, but had fought cancer in recent years which weakened his immune system.
For more on this soldier and statesman we are joined by Doyle McManus in Washington, D.C.
