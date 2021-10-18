Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation suffered when he went before the United Nations to justify an invasion of Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

In 1989, Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role, he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

He was appointed secretary of State by President George W. Bush in 2001, the first African American to hold that position.

But his reputation suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the United Nations Security Council at the behest of his boss, President George W. Bush, and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction.

Advertisement

Iraq’s contention that it had not was “a web of lies,” Powell told the world body.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The family thanked Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for its care of Powell.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

World & Nation Colin Powell calls Donald Trump ‘national disgrace’ in leaked email In a trove of newly leaked emails, former Secretary of State Colin Powell calls Donald Trump “a national disgrace” and suggests his own Republican Party is “crashing and burning.”

Bush said he and former First Lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death.

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. “And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Powell left behind an indelible reputation as a straight-shooter who considered — then rejected — a run for the presidency.

In a 2012 interview with the Associated Press, Powell maintained that, on balance, the U.S. had succeeded in Iraq.

“I think we had a lot of successes,” Powell said. “Iraq’s terrible dictator is gone.”