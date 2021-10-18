Advertisement
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
Sept. 17, 2001: Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week’s terrorist attacks.   (Hillery Smith Garrison / Associated Press)
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, center, arrives for the State Funeral of former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Dec. 5, 2018: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, center, arrives for the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington.  (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)
Feb. 15, 2001: Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President George W. Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington.  (Kenneth Lambert / Associated Press)
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 1986, file photo, U.S. Lieutenant General Colin Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. corps, salutes while his wife Alma stands in attention during a farewell ceremony in Frankfurt. Powell, who went on to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and U.S. secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz)
Dec. 30, 1986: Then Lt. Gen. Colin Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. Corps, salutes while his wife, Alma, stands in attention during a farewell ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany. Powell went on to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and U.S. secretary of State.  (Udo Weitz/Associated Press)
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 1990 file photo, Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to newsmen in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, after visiting American troops who are deployed in the country. Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sept. 14, 1990: Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to newsmen in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, after visiting American troops who are deployed in the country.   (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)
FILE - In this May 7, 2002 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell receives a pat on the cheek from National Security Adivisor Condoleezza Rice, right, in the Oval Office during the meeting between President Bush, and Prime Minister of Israel Ariel Sharon at the White House in Washington. Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Pool)
May 7, 2002: Secretary of State Colin Powell receives a pat on the cheek from national security advisor Condoleezza Rice, right, in the Oval Office at the White House.   (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Pool)
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1991, file photo, Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, at a House Armed Services subcommittee. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)
Sept. 25, 1991: Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, at a House Armed Services subcommittee.   (Marcy Nighswander/Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHIINGTON — 

Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation suffered when he went before the United Nations to justify an invasion of Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

In 1989, Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role, he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

He was appointed secretary of State by President George W. Bush in 2001, the first African American to hold that position.

But his reputation suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the United Nations Security Council at the behest of his boss, President George W. Bush, and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction.

Iraq’s contention that it had not was “a web of lies,” Powell told the world body.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The family thanked Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for its care of Powell.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Bush said he and former First Lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death.

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. “And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Powell left behind an indelible reputation as a straight-shooter who considered — then rejected — a run for the presidency.

In a 2012 interview with the Associated Press, Powell maintained that, on balance, the U.S. had succeeded in Iraq.

“I think we had a lot of successes,” Powell said. “Iraq’s terrible dictator is gone.”

