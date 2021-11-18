LA Times Today: How a brief brush with Kamala Harris changed a wigmaker’s life
Rhode Island wigmaker Christine Paige will always remember the moment she received a text from the White House, asking if she would like to participate in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Paige and L.A. Times correspondent Noah Bierman joined Lisa McRee to share the story of the small business owner’s surprising encounter with the vice president.
