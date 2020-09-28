Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cómo votar en Los Ángeles | Elecciones 2020 (in Spanish)

Voto por correo, fechas límite de registro, centros de votación... te informamos los temas básicos de la votación para las elecciones del 3 de noviembre.

Sep. 28, 2020
