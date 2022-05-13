Emails about Johana Medina Leon’s release from ICE custody
The circumstances surrounding Johana Medina Leon’s release and death were discovered among more than 16,000 pages of documents disclosed as part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by The Times against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security seeking records of abuse at immigration detention centers. Her case was investigated by the DHS Office of Inspector General, a watchdog agency with oversight of ICE.
A sick call request was written by Medina Leon in Spanish on May 11, 2019. In English, it translates to “I can’t keep down the food in any way because of my gastric issue and it gives me constant stomach pain. I’ve lost 13 pounds and would like to know if I can be seen.” (DHS Office of Inspector General report)
An email from an ICE Health Service Corps field medical coordinator sent 2:21 p.m. on May 28, 2019, about Medina Leon’s health. (DHS Office of Inspector General report)
The email sender is unclear in this screenshot from the OIG report on May 28, 2019, at 6:24 p.m. in regard to Medina Leon’s paperwork. (DHS Office of Inspector General report)