Nov. 2, 2020: Sen. Kamala Harris addresses supporters at the drive- rally at Citizens Bank Park parking lot in Philadelphia, Penn.
Kamala Harris through the years

Photo gallery of Kamala Harris and her rise to the vice presidency.

Nov. 2, 2020: Sen. Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 19, 2020: Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris waves to supporters on a video monitor after she spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Aug. 12, 2020: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris pass each other as Harris moves up to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.  (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Jan. 21, 2020: Sen. Kamala Harris waits for an elevator at the Capitol as President Trump’s impeachment proceedings began unfolding.  (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Oct. 28, 2019: Sen. Kamala Harris talks with formerly incarcerated activists during Justice Votes 2020, a presidential town hall, at Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site in Philadelphia. (Jason E. Miczek / Associated Press)

Aug. 12, 2019: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa.  (John Locher / Associated Press)

July 31, 2019: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in Detroit.  (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

May 19, 2019: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at her first campaign organizing event at Los Angeles Southwest College in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

March 6, 2019: Sen. Kamala Harris listens during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight of Customs and Border Protection’s response to the smuggling of persons at the southern border.  (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Feb. 18, 2021: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H.  (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Jan. 15, 2019: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks with her aides during a break in testimony from attorney general nominee William Barr at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Nov. 3, 2018: Sen. Kamala Harris and California gubernatorial Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom applaud Katie Porter, a congressional candidate for California’s 45th District, during a campaign rally in Irvine.  (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Oct. 22, 2018: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to reporters following a get-out-the-vote rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.  (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Sept. 5, 2018: Sen. Kamala Harris questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the evening of the second day of his confirmation hearing.  (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

May 23, 2018: Sen. Kamala Harris joins a women’s advocacy group, MomsRising, to protest President Trump’s family separation policy at the southern border. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Sept. 6, 2017: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at a news conference in Capitol Hill as President Trump sought to terminate the Dream Act. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

June 7, 2017: Sen. Kamala Harris reacts during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Jan. 3, 2017: Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Kamala Harris as her husband, Douglas Emhoff, holds the Bible during a mock swearing-in ceremony. (Kevin Wolf / Associated Press)

April 25, 2016: Tom Del Beccaro, left, and Duf Sundheim applaud as California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris is introduced during a U.S. Senate debate at the University of the Pacific in Stockton. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez / Associated Press)

Jan. 5, 2015: California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris is embraced by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, after taking the oath of office for her second term.  (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

June 28, 2013: Sandy Stier and Kris Perry, the lead plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban, exchange vows in front of California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in San Francisco. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

May 7, 2013: CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow and California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris place a wreath honoring California Highway Patrol officers killed in the line of duty, during a ceremony at the CHP academy in West Sacramento. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

April 13, 2013: California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris walks on stage to address delegates to the 2013 state Democratic Party convention in Sacramento. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

July 11, 2012: Gov. Jerry Brown is applauded by state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris and other officials as he signs the California Homeowner Bill of Rights. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Aug. 31, 2011: UC Berkeley law professor Goodwin Liu shakes hands with California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris after his confirmation as associate justice in San Francisco. (Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

Feb. 17, 2011: President Obama walks along the tarmac with California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom after landing in San Francisco. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

June 17, 2009: San Francisco Dist. Atty. Kamala Harris applauds as new Police Chief George Gascon, at podium, is introduced by Mayor Gavin Newsom, right, at City Hall in San Francisco.  (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Nov. 30, 2010: California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris gives her first news conference in Los Angeles.  (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Nov. 12, 2008: San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris signs election papers at City Hall after announcing her run for state attorney general. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Nov. 27, 2003: San Francisco district attorney candidate Kamala Harris serves lunch while volunteering at Thanksgiving service at Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

