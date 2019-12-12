Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
House Judiciary Committee Meets For Markup On Articles Of Impeachment
Players in the impeachment battle

The Judiciary Committee is set to finish debating articles of impeachment against President Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), left, and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga). during a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment. (Andrew Harrer / Pool/ Getty Images)
Republican lawmakers and staff confer during a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment. At left is Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-Texas).  (Andrew Harnik / AP)
Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-Fla.) looks at a document during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing.  (MATT MCCLAIN / POOL/ AFP via Getty Images)
Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment. (Alex Brandon / AP)
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment. (Shawn Thew / AP)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment. (Alex Brandon / AP)
