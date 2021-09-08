Do California’s climate credits let companies keep polluting?
California is leading the world in confronting climate change. The state’s Compliance Offset Program gives companies “credits” for projects that theoretically reduce greenhouse gases. But scientists are increasingly skeptical that the state’s offset program works.
Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.