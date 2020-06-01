Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Police tear gas protesters near the White House

An hour before Sunday’s 11 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C., police fired a barrage of tear gas into a crowd of more than 1,000 people in Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House, scattering the protesters from the area.

June 1, 2020
9:33 AM
