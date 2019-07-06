Joe Biden apologizes for comments on segregationists

Mounting a fresh effort to defuse attacks on his 40-year record on school busing and other issues, former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday for the first time made a partial apology and invoked his ties to the first black president, Barack Obama, to defend himself in a fight that could sway African American voters.
After weeks of criticism for his statements that seemed nostalgic for an era when he worked with segregationists in the Senate of the 1970s, Biden addressed the issue at a campaign event in Sumter, S.C.
“Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression that I was praising” segregationists he worked with in the Senate? "Yes, I was. I regret it,” he said. “And I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception I may have caused anybody.”
But he did not disavow his past opposition for federally mandated school busing for desegregation, pushed back against what he said were misrepresentations of his record, and accused opponents of both parties of trying to “weaponize my record and use it against me.”
He offered up a blanket defense of his record by saying his background and record had been thoroughly vetted by Obama before being chosen as his running mate in 2008.
“I will take his judgment about my record, my character, my ability to handle the job over anyone else’s,” he said.
The speech represents his most aggressive effort yet to get his campaign back on track amid signs that his status as front-runner is slipping in many polls. He turned in a lackluster performance at the first Democratic debate, and he has been buffeted by a long series of controversies over his record in the Senate, which critics have used to portray him as out of step with the contemporary Democratic party.
For decades he supported the Hyde amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortion; he has recently dropped that support. He has been criticized for his hand in crafting the 1994 anticrime bill, whose strict sentencing requirements have been blamed by critics for contributing to mass incarceration of men of color; he has conceded that some elements of the bill did not work as planned, but defended the good parts like its provisions protecting women against domestic violence.
But no issue has proved more nettlesome or emotional for Biden and the rest of the party recently than the criticism lodged against him for opposing federally mandated school busing for desegregation in the 1970s. It was the focus of a sharp line of attack during the debate from Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who spoke of her own experience being bused to a white neighborhood school in Berkeley.
It has put Harris and other Democrats in the awkward position of having to clarify their own views on the sensitive issue. And it stirred political tensions within a crucial constituency that Biden’s rivals are trying to draw from him — African American voters.
Biden’s apology for the comments he made at a fundraiser about working with segregationist senators stood in sharp contrast to his defiant response after he was criticized for it by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another black 2020 rival.
Asked if he would apologize, Biden said at the time: “Apologize for what? Cory should apologize. He knows better.”
Biden’s apology Saturday did not directly extend to his position on busing but he did say: “America in 2019 is a very very different place than the 1970s, and that’s a good thing. I’ve witnessed an incredible amount of change in this nation…. And yes, I’ve changed also.”