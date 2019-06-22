Democrats angle for South Carolina voters at Rep. James Clyburn's fish fry

Rep. James E. Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry, this year held on the banks of the Congaree River, has for years been an obligatory stop for Democratic contenders aiming to win over this city and state's voters — who on Feb. 3 will be among the first in the nation to cast ballots in the primary race. This year, 21 of the 23 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination made their way here.