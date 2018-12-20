Chinese hackers charged with wide theft of data, including from Navy personnel and JPL

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week the tit-for-tat tariffs are one of the factors the central bank is monitoring amid signs of slowing global growth. President Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed on Dec. 1 to refrain from imposing new tariffs, giving their officials 90 days to work out a deal on thorny issues such as U.S. allegations that China steals intellectual property. But the prospect of a deal has been clouded by the arrest in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, whom the U.S. accuses of helping the telecom company evade sanctions against Iran.