As Trump digs in, Congress barrels toward shutdown

Congress barreled toward a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday, as President Trump held firm in demanding that lawmakers provide money for a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a bill to keep federal agencies funded and operating.
The House and Senate passed conflicting bills this week after contradictory advice from the president — the Senate did not fund the wall, after assurance that Trump would sign a stopgap funding measure, while the House approved $5.7 billion for the wall after Trump reversed course to demand the money.
Congressional leaders left the Capitol on Thursday night with no clear path forward to pass a bill that the House and Senate could agree to, and that Trump would sign.
With Democrats dug in against the wall and Trump, prodded by hard-right allies in conservative media, seemingly set to reject any bill without it, the only likely scenario as of Friday morning appeared to be a shutdown unless one side caved.
The holiday-season closure of affected agencies after midnight EST Friday would, among other things, temporarily block the paychecks of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.
In a flurry of tweets early Friday, Trump praised House Republicans, and moved to place blame for the potential shutdown onto Senate Democrats.
“If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time,” Trump tweeted.
It’s a departure from what Trump told Democratic leaders in a televised meeting in the Oval Office last week. “I’ll tell you what: I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” Trump said then, adding, “I will be the one to shut it down — I’m not going to blame you for it.”
Trump on Friday also pushed again for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to change Senate rules and eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation, a change so dramatic that many people refer to it as a nuclear option.
"Mitch, use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you!" Trump tweeted.
McConnell and many other Republican senators have repeatedly rejected that idea in the past, and a handful of Republicans reiterated Friday that it is not an option.
Trump met with Senate Republican leaders Friday morning. He called it a “great meeting” and added, “Now it's up to the Democrats as to whether or not we have a shutdown tonight.”
McConnell, once back in the Senate, told reporters, “We’re going to continue to talk this afternoon.”
The president indicated he is prepared for a shutdown no matter how long it lasts. His previously planned departure Friday afternoon for a holiday vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach was omitted from his daily schedule, and a spokesperson confirmed that Trump will remain in Washington in the event of a shutdown.