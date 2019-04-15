Is that Katie Porter or Katie Hill? New California congresswomen keep getting mixed up

And they’ve begun working together on policy. Last week, the House approved a bill to reform the IRS that included a provision that would permanently prohibit the agency from creating a system to allow people to file for free, a proposal that could benefit large tax companies such as HR Block and TurboTax. Shortly after ProPublica published a story outlining the fallout of the provision, Hill flagged the article to Porter and they considered gathering support among House freshmen to defy Democratic leadership and block the measure. Ultimately, they settled on a promise from Democratic leaders to help them develop legislation to undo the ban on developing a free filing system.