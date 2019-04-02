Trump is appointing judges at a record pace. Now McConnell wants to move even faster

“This is not about actual debate,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), citing one nomination that was debated for 4 minutes and 22 seconds. “This is about preventing President Trump from getting nominees by blocking up the floor.” He said that since Republicans would also demand 30 hours of debate the next time they are in the minority, it made sense to simply limit the time to prevent the Senate from becoming bogged down over low-level appointments.