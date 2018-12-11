Trump says he would be 'proud' to shut down the government over border wall funding

President Trump would be “proud” to shut down the government if he can’t get taxpayer money to build a wall on the southern border, he told House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer in an extraordinary Oval Office sparring session held partly in front of reporters Tuesday.
“We have to have a wall.… I will take the mantle of shutting it down. I will shut it down for border security,” Trump said during the meeting in which the leaders exchanged political barbs with cameras rolling.
“Elections have consequences, Mr. President,” Schumer said, noting that Democrats seized the House majority during last month’s midterm election.
The remarkable Oval Office appearance came at the start of what is supposed to be a negotiation over how to fund a portion of the government by the Dec. 21 deadline, and whether the border wall would be approved as part of the package.
Democrats have offered $1.6 billion for border security but Trump is demanding $5 billion for a wall. During the campaign, Trump promised Mexico would pay for the wall.