Supreme Court limits habitats protected under the Endangered Species Act

The 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans agreed with the Fish and Wildlife Service that the designated forest land in Louisiana was “essential to the conservation” of the tiny endangered frogs. They breed in small ponds that dry up for the part of the year, and they need sunlight from open-canopy forests. The wooded tract in Louisiana was said to be well suited for the frogs and would require only minor changes to preserve the frogs. The agency designated a 1,544-acre tract as critical habitat for the frogs. This designation did not require immediate changes in the land, but it would have limited future development by Weyerhaeuser and other owners of the land.