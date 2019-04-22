Former White House Counsel Don McGahn subpoenaed in aftermath of Mueller report

A series of hearings and investigations, particularly in the Democrat-controlled House, is likely to keep in public unflattering details about Trump's behavior provided both by the report and by his former legal fixer, Michael Cohen. Congressional panels are demanding the unredacted version of the Mueller report and its underlying material gathered from the investigation. Atty. Gen. William Barr is expected to testify in the House and Senate next week. And Nadler has summoned Mueller to testify next month, though no date has been set.