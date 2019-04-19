House Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for full Mueller report

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's full report and its underlying materials on Friday.
Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York asked for the information by May 1. That's also the day when Atty. Gen. William P. Barr is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee and one day before Barr is set to appear before Nadler's committee.
The subpoena is the opening shot in what could be a lengthy legal battle.
If the Justice Department doesn't respond, Democrats could hold officials in contempt of Congress or eventually fight the battle in court.
The Judiciary Committee voted 24-17 earlier this month to give Nadler permission to issue subpoenas for the final report, its exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidetial election.