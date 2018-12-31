Sen. Elizabeth Warren makes first major step toward Democratic White House bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the first major step toward a presidential run Monday, announcing a presidential exploratory committee as she attempts to redefine populism for the left in the age of Donald Trump.
“We can rebuild America’s middle class. But this time, we gotta build it for everyone,” she said in a 4 1/2-minute video posted online.
The Massachusetts Democrat is the biggest name to take a formal step into a race that is expected to feature a historically large primary field for a party that is eager to displace Trump in the White House
In announcing on New Year’s Eve, she jumped ahead of several Senate colleagues who are expected to join the race later this month, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Cory Booker of New Jersey.
Warren, who is completing her first term in the Senate, is 69, younger than Trump and other potential front-runners such as former vice president Joe Biden and Sanders, but far from the generational change some in her party are urging.
The former Harvard Law School bankruptcy professor has long positioned herself as a fighter — years ago embracing the term “rock-thrower” — who will not back down, even in occasional battles against her own party.
Trump has gone after her repeatedly, mocking her thin claims to Native American heritage with the nickname “Pocahontas.”
Warren’s attempts to put that controversy to rest, including a DNA test earlier this year that showed trace genetic links to Native American peoples, have largely fallen flat, drawing criticism not only from Republicans but prominent Native Americans as well.