Flap over Dianne Feinstein lecturing children in viral video underscores Democrats’ split on ‘Green New Deal’

The proposal would not become law; it is a resolution to put Congress on the record in favor of overhauling the U.S. energy system from predominantly fossil fuels to run on 100% renewable energy by 2030. The broad statement of ideals includes few details of how that should happen or how it would be paid for. Only about a dozen Senate Democrats have said they will support it; activists such as the Sunrise Movement have been pressuring other Democrats for weeks. All 47 Senate Democrats as well as 13 Republicans would have to support it for the resolution to pass.