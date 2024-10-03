Your guide to California’s U.S. Senate candidates’ views on energy, the environment

Both Garvey and Schiff say they want to protect the environment and combat climate change. They differ, however, in how fast and how aggressively they believe the country should respond to the warming planet.

Schiff calls climate change “a crisis” and “the biggest existential threat facing our nation and the world.” He supports what the Democrats call the “New Green Deal,” a resolution that calls for meeting 100% of U.S. power needs with renewable energy. It also includes dozens of social initiatives, such as guarantees of clean air and affordable housing and a push to reduce economic inequality.

His Republican opponent calls for a more measured approach. “Protecting our environment is crucial,” Garvey states on his campaign website. “I’m all in for practical climate action that balances our ecological needs with economic growth.”

Unlike Schiff, Garvey says the country will need to continue to burn oil.

“When we talk about clean energy, we talk about nuclear. We talk about wind,” Garvey said in February at a debate among the Senate candidates. “But there’s always a place for gas and oil. This country runs on gas and oil. When it’s all said and done, the people will decide. They’re the ones that will tell us what they can afford and what they need.”