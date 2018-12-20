Republicans scramble to keep the lights on as Trump indicates he won't back government funding measure

House Republicans scrambled to fund federal agencies Thursday after President Trump appeared to swing back toward favoring a partial government shutdown, indicating that he was upset that a money bill passed by the Senate late Wednesday would not pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House was in chaos Thursday morning as GOP leaders confronted an impending deadline for a portion of the government to run out of money. Funding for about a quarter of federal agencies expires at midnight EST Friday, and a shutdown of the affected agencies would threaten paychecks for thousands of federal workers over the holidays.
Conservatives in the House left a closed-door caucus meeting determined to reject the bill the Senate passed Wednesday night. They balked at the idea of heading out of town without funding the border wall, a campaign promise that the president and many of them made to their voters.
At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated that Trump, who has swung back and forth on the issue for days, was balking as well.
"At this moment, the President does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall. The President is continuing to weigh his options," she said in a statement.
The money bill, which would keep agencies operational through Feb. 8, represents the last chance to fund the wall before Democrats take control of the House in January. The White House has demanded $5 billion for the wall but Republicans don’t have the votes to pass that in the House and Democrats have refused to support any money for Trump’s signature project.
“It’s a very fluid situation right now,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), leader of the Freedom Caucus, the group of conservatives that has often clashed with the party’s leadership.
Meadows had warned Wednesday that if Trump didn’t fight for the border wall, it would hurt his chances for reelection in 2020.
Democrats, meantime, couldn’t be more excited to see the eight-year GOP reign in the House end in mayhem.
“Republicans are in a state of disarray,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a year-end news conference.
The White House has sent mixed signals about whether Trump would sign a spending bill that didn’t cover the wall. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans met with Vice President Mike Pence and afterward said Trump would sign the bill.
But on Thursday morning, shortly after speaking to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), Trump suggested in a tweet that he was not prepared to sign the measure the Senate passed.
“When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries - but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!” he wrote.
Moments after the tweet was sent, Ryan’s office canceled a scheduled news conference, which would have been his last as speaker.
House GOP leaders were scheduled to meet with Trump midday.