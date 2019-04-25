Trump welcomes Biden to the race with a shot at his intelligence

President Trump’s reaction to Joe Biden’s entry to the 2020 White House race was quick and caustic.
Soon after the former vice president’s video announcement Thursday, Trump tweeted: “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe.”
“I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign,” he added.
In the video announcing his candidacy posted on social media, Biden delivered a warning about the risks of reelecting Trump, focusing on the incumbent more directly than most of his Democratic rivals have done.
“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said in the three-minute video in which he linked Trump to the violent neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”