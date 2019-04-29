Joe Biden opens 2020 campaign on home turf: a Pennsylvania union hall

Former Vice President Joe Biden, jumping into the 2020 presidential race as the apparent front-runner, plans to flash his political calling card Monday, holding his first campaign rally at a Pennsylvania union hall — a venue that underscores his claim to be the candidate in the vast Democratic field best equipped to win support from blue-collar workers in industrial-heartland states that gave Donald Trump his margins of victory in 2016.
His rally at a Teamsters hall is his fourth union-themed event in two months, as he has called on loyal labor leaders to vouch for his credentials as a friend of middle- and working-class Americans.
“Who has had a 40-year career supporting workers, working families, unions and union rights every single step of the way?” Harold Schaitberger, president of the International Assn. of Fire Fighters, said in an interview after his union endorsed Biden on Monday morning. “That record is pretty straightforward and hard to call into question.”
The Scranton-born Biden is leaning hard into his Pennsylvania roots. Trump won the state in an upset by just 44,292 votes in 2016 and has hoped to win favor with the state’s beleaguered steel industry by slapping tariffs on imports. Biden argues to Democrats that he provides their strongest shot here and in two other crucial industrial states — Wisconsin and Michigan.
Trump tried to discredit Biden’s Monday event in advance, with a tweet about the strength of the Pennsylvania economy including “a now thriving Steel Industry (that was dead).”
A new national poll by Monmouth University suggests limits to how much the economy helps Trump. Only 12% of Americans in the poll said their family had benefited a great deal from recent growth in the economy; 41% say they have received some economic benefit. But 54% said they had not benefited much or all from the economy’s growth.
Trump also raised a central question of whether Biden’s strong support among union leaders will translate into broad backing from rank-and-file workers.
“The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me,” Trump tweeted.
Jon Vesco, a member of the steel workers union who attended Biden’s event, said he worries about support for Trump among his co-workers.
“A lot of people I work with are Trump supporters,” Vesco said. “They are tired of the same old, same old when it comes to Democrats. They need to get back to focusing on people and jobs, not bashing Trump,” he said.
The potential for a split between labor leaders and union members is part of the reason why many unions are being very cautious about endorsing any candidate early in 2020: Many leaders rushed to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016, in some cases despite splits among their members. Clinton ultimately defeated Trump among voters in union households, but by a margin that was just half of what President Obama racked up in his 2012 reelection, according to exit polls.
Biden hopes a campaign message aimed at working Americans will woo back some of the union workers who moved to Trump last time.
“This isn’t about a demographic,” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who is advising Biden, said in an interview. “It is about a bigger vision: Everyone needs economic opportunity. Everyone needs the opportunity to succeed and get the benefits of hard work.”
The campaign hopes that broad theme will reach beyond organized labor and the party’s ideological factions, he said.
Critics on the left have questioned Biden’s ties with corporate interests that have sometimes been at odds with workers’ interests. He took flak for holding his first high-dollar fundraiser at the home of a Comcast executive in Philadelphia last week. Progressives, including 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have criticized his support, as a U.S. senator from Delaware, for legislation backed by home-state banking interests.
“Joe Biden was on the side of the credit card companies,” Warren said during a campaign swing through Iowa last week when a reporter asked about the 2005 bankruptcy bill she opposed as a Harvard law professor because she believed it was too hard on financially strapped families. “Our disagreement is a matter of public record.”
Schaitberger said he worried that if Democrats go with a candidate like Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, they will move too far to the left to win back union members who voted for Trump. He cited Warren’s support for broad student loan debt cancellation and Sanders saying he supported restoration of voting rights to felons in prison.
“I recognize some of the energy of the party, but I’m very concerned about the party lurching too far to the left; I’m worried about candidates who have high-minded aspirational ideals,” said Schaitberger. “That’s not a recipe to win.”
Biden has built strong bonds with union leaders during his 36 years in the Senate and eight years as Obama’s vice president. Underscoring those ties, he paved the path to his campaign announcement with speeches at conferences of the firefighters union in March and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in early April, and with an appearance before striking workers of the United Food and Commercial Workers in mid-April.
Those proved to be especially welcoming venues for him. The firefighters waved “Run Joe Run” placards printed for the occasion. The electrical workers, a mostly white male audience, applauded when Biden seemed to make light of recent complaints that he had made some women uncomfortable with his practice of hugging and kissing people he meets in public.
But the labor movement is no monolith, and Biden will also have to court other workers and unions that are more left-leaning and more racially diverse. Sanders in 2016 enjoyed the backing of the Communications Workers of America, the National Nurses United and the American Postal Workers Union.