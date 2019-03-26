Kamala Harris promises teachers a raise if elected president

The issue is hardly new. For years, teachers have said they are underpaid and their schools are underfunded. Teachers in more than a half-dozen states have walked out of their classrooms in protest in recent months. But in wading into the education spending debate in her first policy rollout, Harris is set to capitalize on a debate that has been boiling in districts across the country and that is critical to the nation's teachers unions, which have been key players in Democratic Party politics in many regions.