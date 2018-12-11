Senators seek to condemn Saudi crown prince for journalist’s killing

Late last month, 14 Republicans backed a procedural motion to advance a measure curtailing U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. Many of them only did so, however, to send a message to Trump that he ought to condemn Mohammed before lawmakers took matters into their own hands. Most of those Republicans are not expected to back upcoming votes on the resolution, which is still likely to sustain enough support to pass the Senate but expected to be blocked from coming up in the House.