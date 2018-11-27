Manafort lied to the FBI after his guilty plea, special counsel says

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman who was convicted of several felonies and cut a deal with prosecutors to avoid a second trial, has violated his plea agreement by lying to investigators, according to a new filing by the special counsel’s office.
“After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the special counsel’s office on a variety of subject matters,” the filing said.
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III said that because of the violation, no reason exists to delay Manafort’s sentencing.
Manafort was convicted in federal court in Virginia in August of bank fraud and tax evasion related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine. He then pleaded guilty to additional charges in Washington.
The court filling does not say what Manafort allegedly lied about. Manafort’s defense team said he has tried “to live up to cooperation obligations.” However, the defense lawyers also agreed to move forward with sentencing.